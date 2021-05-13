Ontario's youngest MPP to ever be elected has become a father during pandemic

Ontario's youngest MPP to ever be elected has become a father during the pandemic.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, and his wife Keri, welcomed a son just over three months ago.

The pro-life Conservative, who is now 23 years old, says his son Sullivan has made the stay-at-home order more interesting and fun.

He says he looks forward to safely introduce him to more people in the community this summer.

"Keri and I were very excited and thankful to meet little Sullivan, and he has definitely made the COVID stay-at-home more interesting and fun. We feel so blessed to have this beautiful new life in our home, and look forward to being able to safely introduce him to more people in the community this summer! He has quite the personality already, and likes to chatter about everything - I’m sure he will become a good political advisor and doorknocker."



Baby Sullivan was born January 21st, 2021 at the St. Catharines General Hospital.

Oosterhoff is a member of the PC Party and was first elected at the age of 19 in a November 2016 byelection, making him the youngest Ontario MPP to ever be elected.



