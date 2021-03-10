Ontario says 1M doses have been given, and some areas will get doses at pharmacies and dr offices

Ontario Premier Ford says the province will reach an important milestone today as the one millionth COVID vaccine dose is administered.

Ford unveiled a list of pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor, and Kingston which will provide COVID vaccines to people aged 60-64.

With the arrival of 194,500 doses of the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine, select pharmacies will begin booking appointments starting today, March 10, 2021, in three public health unit regions: Toronto, Windsor-Essex, and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington. The vaccine rollout will be expanded to more pharmacies in other regions of the province as supply increases.

Ford also says vaccines will be availbe at doctor offices starting this weekend in some areas including Hamilton.

To ramp up capacity for vaccination, the province is working with primary care professionals to offer vaccinations in primary care settings and community locations, such as physician offices, in collaboration with public health units. This initiative will begin in Hamilton, Toronto, Guelph, Peterborough, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Peel as of Saturday March 13, 2021. Primary care providers will not be taking appointments by request but will be contacting eligible Ontarians aged 60-64 directly to book an appointment starting today, March 10, 2021. They will only be offering the AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine at this time.

Niagara is not included on the list.



33,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered as of today across the region.

On Monday, Niagara residents aged 80+ will be able to book a vaccine appointment on the government's portal.