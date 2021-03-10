Ontario says 1M doses have been given, and some areas will get doses at pharmacies and dr offices
Ontario Premier Ford says the province will reach an important milestone today as the one millionth COVID vaccine dose is administered.
Ford unveiled a list of pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor, and Kingston which will provide COVID vaccines to people aged 60-64.
|
Ford also says vaccines will be availbe at doctor offices starting this weekend in some areas including Hamilton.
|
Niagara is not included on the list.
33,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered as of today across the region.
On Monday, Niagara residents aged 80+ will be able to book a vaccine appointment on the government's portal.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann StaffROUNDTABLE Sean Polden and Sue-Ann Staff
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. George Floyd trial. Reporting on your own hit and run?
-