Ontario says 93,000 COVID vaccine appointments were booked for kids between the ages of 5-11

Ontario says 93,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments were booked for kids between the ages of five and 11 as of Wednesday morning.

The figure covers the provincial booking system and doesn't include other bookings made through local public health units, pharmacies and primary care offices offering the shots.

The province opened bookings for kids in that age group on Tuesday morning.

Ten children who are patients with SickKids hospital in Toronto became the first in the province to receive the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech doses on Tuesday afternoon.

Kid-friendly clinics are scheduled to start in earnest on Thursday, though a few began Wednesday.

Southwestern Public Health advertised a ``limited batch'' of shots being offered at a Tillonsburg, Ont., clinic and a handful of clinics in Toronto were also administering the vaccines to young kids.

