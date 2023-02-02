Ontario says it is in ``full support'' of the federal government's push to make health-care funding
The province says it will continue to work with other provinces and territories to get support for a national health-care data system because if performance isn't measured, gaps in care can't be identified and addressed.
The statement is contained in a health-care plan released today by Health Minister Sylvia Jones that also announces $30 million to create up to 18 new interprofessional primary care teams, which could include nurses, doctors, social workers and others
The government also says it's expanding existing family health organizations, allowing up to 1,200 more physicians to join the model over the next two years.
Ontario also announced that this year it will launch a practice ready assessment program for doctors, which the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has long urged, in order to more quickly register internationally educated physicians.
The province says the move will see at least 50 new doctors working in Ontario by 2024.
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Erica Williams, Winner of Niagara College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November
Premier’s Award winning alumna, Erica Williams (who is a St. Catharines resident) will be at our DJP campus tomorrow for an initiative to support her non-profit, Erica’s Embrace
The College’s culinary pop-ups on Thursday will donate proceeds to Erica’s Embrace and Erica plans to attend the pop-ups at NC to help spread the word about Erica’s Embrace.
Through Erica’s Embrace, she and her team gather and distribute Black hair care and beauty products to women’s shelters across Southwestern Ontario. It is the only known service of this kind in the area. Her team has also expanded to Black advocacy within the Niagara region
Erica won the College’s Ontario Premier’s Award in November (one of 7 winners/ Ontario College graduates) and launched Erica’s Embrace soon after graduating from NC’s Social
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Mendelt Hoesktra, Founder of Momentum Choir
Celebrating 15 years of Momentum Choir