Ontario says it is in ``full support'' of the federal government's push to make health-care funding

The province says it will continue to work with other provinces and territories to get support for a national health-care data system because if performance isn't measured, gaps in care can't be identified and addressed.

The statement is contained in a health-care plan released today by Health Minister Sylvia Jones that also announces $30 million to create up to 18 new interprofessional primary care teams, which could include nurses, doctors, social workers and others

The government also says it's expanding existing family health organizations, allowing up to 1,200 more physicians to join the model over the next two years.

Ontario also announced that this year it will launch a practice ready assessment program for doctors, which the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has long urged, in order to more quickly register internationally educated physicians.

The province says the move will see at least 50 new doctors working in Ontario by 2024.