Ontario says it reaches milestone in fight against COVID

Ontario say it has achieved a key milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford announcing today the first round of vaccinations have been delivered ahead of schedule in all long-term care homes in Toronto, Peel, York and Windsor-Essex, the four regions with the highest COVID-19 transmission rates.

The first round of vaccinations has also been administered at all long-term care homes in the Ottawa Public Health Region, Durham Region and Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The vaccine has been administered to residents, staff and caregivers at over 20 homes in Niagara so far.

"This is the first of many victories to come against this deadly and ruthless enemy we face," said Premier Doug Ford. "We are making steady progress, but we will not rest until the residents and staff of every long-term care home and all Ontarians have had the opportunity to get a vaccine. Only then will we be able to get our lives back and return to normal."

To date, more than 40 percent of all long-term care homes across the province have had an opportunity to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 83,000 long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers have been vaccinated.

There is a goal of administering vaccines in all long-term care homes across the province by February 15, 2021.