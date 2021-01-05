Ontario says long-term care residents, workers in hot spots to get vaccine by Jan. 21

Ontario plans to vaccinate all long-term care residents, workers and essential caregivers in COVID-19 hot spots by Jan. 21.

The province says those living and working in nursing homes in Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Windsor-Essex will be immunized by that date.

The province also says it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Ontario's Indigenous communities later this week.

The Ontario government has faced criticism for its vaccine rollout in recent weeks, with some saying the province isn't doling out doses fast enough.

Ontario says that so far, approximately 50,000 residents have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while nearly 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine have also been administered.

The government says it has established 44 immunization sites to deliver the vaccines across the province.