Ontario says Niagara Region will be looked at following decision to break up Peel

Niagara was mentioned in the bill to break up Peel Region.

The Ontario government says in the coming weeks, the province will name regional facilitators in several upper-tier

municipalities, including Niagara and Halton.

Officials say the facilitators will review whether the upper-tier regional government continues to be relevant to the needs of its communities or whether the lower-tier municipalities are mature enough to pursue dissolution.

Where regional governments are still required, the facilitators will make recommendations on how they can be more efficient and meet the demands of the government.

The Niagara Region amalgamated in 1970, and shares a police force, EMS, and now a transit system.

There are 12 municipalities in Niagara, which have a local council, and regional councillors and mayors that sit on Niagara Region Council.