Ontario says weak border control threatening province's reopening plan
Ontario is again asking the federal government to strengthen border enforcement, saying more infectious COVID-19 variants are threatening the province's reopening plan.
In a letter to their federal counterparts, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones outlined the province's concerns about the risks of international travel during the third wave of the pandemic.
They called for a federal requirement that fully vaccinated international travellers present proof of immunization and take a COVID-19 test on arrival.
For international travellers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 a stronger quarantine regime should be in place, they wrote.
``Ontario is committed to working with you to do whatever it takes to protect Canadians from the variant pandemic and future variants,'' the ministers wrote.
``We urge you to heed these concerns and act now to finally secure our borders.''
-
ROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon CurrieROUNDTABLE Rev Martha Lockwood and Brandon Currie
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Spirit Untamed *The Conjuring the Devil Made Me Do It (theatres and VOD) *Rockfield: A Studio On The Farm (VOD/Digital) *Hero (premium VOD in the Cineplex Store)
-
Here's what kids are dealing with NOT going back to schoolTim talks to Laura Hughes on what kids are dealing with NOT going back to school