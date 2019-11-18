Ontario schools mark Bullying Awareness and Prevention Week

School boards across the province will be marking 'Bullying Awareness and Prevention Week' this week.

The province says the week is designed to help promote safe schools and a positive learning environment.

Students, school staff and parents are encouraged to learn more about bullying and its effect on student learning and well-being.

Schools are encouraged to use the week to explain to students the different forms bullying can take including, physical, verbal, social and cyberbullying.

The issue has been dominating the headlines, since the September 7th fatal stabbing of 14 year old Devan Bracco Selvey allegedly by another student outside his Hamilton high school.