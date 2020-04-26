Ontario schools will remain closed to May 31st

Ontario's publicly funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31st.

The province confirmed the news today.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the extenstion of the closure is based on advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and other officials.

"We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe," said Minister Lecce. "The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning."

Schools were shut down following March Break.

Schools were slated to reopen to students May 4th but Premier Ford said that was not likely as the province recently extended its state of emergency until May 12th.

Lecce says right now, he does not have any plans to extend the school year past June.

"Regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks, Ontario's students will be able to complete their school year with confidence," added Minister Lecce. "In particular, for students in their final year, we are removing all impediments to ensure students graduate and pursue post-secondary education."

Lecce says students have already transitioned to learning online over the past month.

The Ministry of Education says it has already distributed 20,000 iPads to students whose families don't have the means to access online learning.