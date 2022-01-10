Ontario schools will resume in-class learning on Jan. 17

Ontario students will head back to class in person on Monday.

A senior government source has told multiple media outlets that in-person learning will resume next Monday January 17th.

The government had previously said schools would move to online learning until ``at least'' that date amid widespread transmission of the Omicron variant.

The return to in-person learning was also dependent on public health trends and operational considerations.

Schools were shut last week as the government enacted other public health measures amid growing strain on the province's health system and pandemic-related staff shortages across essential workforces.

Niagara's schools returned from winter break today, and teachers will be leading classes online starting tomorrow.

(with files from Canadian Press)