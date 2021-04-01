Ontario Science Advisory Table officials say stay-at-home order needed to slow COVID-19 spread

Ontario Science Advisory Table officials say a stay-at-home order is needed to slow the spread of the virus during the third wave.

A rise in cases is being attributed to the 'variants of concern.'

Co-Chair of the Science Advisory Table Dr. Adalsteinn Brown says the variants are more contagious, dangerous, and affecting younger people.

Data shows a 41.7 percent increase in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

The data also includes a surgical backlog of 245,367 procedures as hospitals continue to face pandemic pressures.

Premier Doug Ford may announce a province-wide stay at home order this afternoon during his address at 1:30 p.m.