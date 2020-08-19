Ontario Secondary Teacher's Federation chief has a plan to put supply teachers in a bubble.

Harvey Bischof is responding to concerns expressed by a coalition of Ontario educators about the health and safety risks occasional teachers will face if they work in multiple schools throughout the fall term.

Bischof suggests boards assign a number of supply teachers to given schools and whenever there is an absence, tell them, this is where you will be working.

He adds if there is not enough spots for everyone to fill, then teachers would be paid to work there anyway.

He says a steady pay cheque would take away the incentive to move from school to school inorder to make sufficient income.

Despite accusations the province has ignored substitute teachers, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said school boards have been made aware that supply teachers need to focus on one school to minimize contact with staff and students.