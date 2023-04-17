Ontario seeks to set priorities for school boards on student achievement

Ontario's education minister is proposing to establish ``provincial priorities'' on student achievement for school boards, strengthen training for trustees and board officials, and use surplus school board properties for housing.

Those changes and many others are contained in an omnibus education bill tabled today by Stephen Lecce.

He says it's an overhaul designed to lift education standards and strengthen ``back to basics'' learning in reading, writing and math, that will lead to a more effective education system.

The actual priorities for school boards will be set out by the government in regulations after the legislation passes, but officials say they will focus on student achievement in key areas such as reading, writing and math.

The bill also seeks to ``modernize'' teacher education, make disciplinary processes more efficient, and foster greater parent involvement.

Lecce says Ontario has a world-class education system, but some schools have long been underperforming, and these changes will improve fundamental skills, as well as how school boards are run and how accountable they are.