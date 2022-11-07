Ontario sees 92% of licensed child-care providers opt in to $10/day program

Ninety-two per cent of licensed child-care operators in Ontario have signed on to the national $10-a-day child-care program, The Canadian Press has learned.

Nov. 1 was the deadline for providers to decide, it had been extended from the original date of Sept. 1 to try to get higher uptake, and government sources say just seven per cent decided to opt out, while one per cent did not make a decision.

The government sources say a lot of money has already started flowing back to parents to rebate some of the fees they have paid since April.

Parents are set to receive rebates of up to 25 per cent retroactive to April 1 and a further fee reduction of 50 per cent, on average, by the end of the year. Fees are set to drop to an average of $10 a day by September 2025.

The sources say the child-care centres that didn't decide either way can still opt in for 2022 until the end of the year, which is also the deadline for opting in for the next year of the program.

The government is now working on a discussion paper aimed at establishing a new funding formula for the program for 2024 onward, and is planning to start consultations on how to create tens of thousands more child-care spaces as well as recruit and retain more staff.

