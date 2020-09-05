iHeartRadio
Ontario sees another spike in COVID-19 cases

covid purple viles

Ontario reported another spike in COVID-19 cases today. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeting out 169 new cases today, the highest number reported since the end of July. 

Elliott says Peel Region accounted for 46 new cases, 42 in Toronto and another 19 in York Region.  

No new deaths were reported today. 

The province was able to complete nearly 29,000 tests in the previous 24 hours. 

