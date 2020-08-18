Ontario sees COVID-19 cases rise above 100 again

Ontario is reporting 125 cases of COVID-19 today, a slight uptick over recent days and largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.

Health Minister Christine Elliott say , 27 of 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.

Yesterday, the province processed over 23,000 tests.

