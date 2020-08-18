Ontario sees COVID-19 cases rise above 100 again
Ontario is reporting 125 cases of COVID-19 today, a slight uptick over recent days and largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.
Health Minister Christine Elliott say , 27 of 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all.
Yesterday, the province processed over 23,000 tests.
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.