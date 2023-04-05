Ontario set to expand the list of tests midwives can order and perform

Ontario is set to expand the list of tests midwives can order and perform, as part of the government's push to increase community care options and ease health system pressures.



However, midwives say that while the step is welcome, government regulations are still preventing them from practising within their full scope.



They have been pushing for the government to remove those listsentirely, as well as the list of drugs they can prescribe, and just allow midwives to order the full range of tests and medications used in pregnancy and post-partum care.



Jasmin Tecson, president of the Association of Ontario Midwives, says the problem with lists is they quickly become out of date when there is new evidence or standards of practice.



The midwives say further expansions would help clients receive care even more quickly and would eliminate unnecessary doctor and hospital visits.



Health Minister Sylvia Jones says in a letter to the College of Midwives of Ontario that the ministry is working on a proposal to allow midwives to order and perform additional lab tests.



The chair of the college says it is still in talks with the government on expanding the drugs midwives can prescribe, though the ultimate goal is doing away with the lists.