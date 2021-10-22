Ontario set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions by the end of March, including mask mandates

Premier Doug Ford is making the announcement today on the province's plan to ease and eventually lift public health restrictions.

He says Ontario is in a position to gradually lift all restrictions over the coming months thanks to the province's cautious and careful approach to re-opening.

The seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases is stable, as are the rates of hospitalization and ICU admissions, and nearly 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The easing of restrictions will start Monday, with capacity limits lifted in restaurants, bars, gyms, casinos and indoor meeting and event spaces.

The government says proof-of-vaccination requirements will also start to be lifted early next year - as long as trends don't become concerning - starting with restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos in January.

To see the government's long-term plan click here.