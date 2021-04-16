Ontario sets another record for new COVID-19 cases, reporting 4,812

For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

Today's data shows 4,812 new cases, beating yesterday's record breaking 4,736.

Since the last update 64,300 tests were processed.

Today's update also includes 25 new deaths linked to the virus.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now at 4,292.

Hospitals continue to feel the strain of the pandemic with 23 new hospitalizations today, 42 more people admitted to the ICU, and 38 more people on ventilators.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU is now 701.