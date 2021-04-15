Ontario sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases with 4,736 reported

Ontario is reporting 4,736 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributed 1,188 new cases to Toronto, 983 to Peel, 526 to York, and 215 to Niagara.

In the past, the Health Minister's numbers have differed from the official daily tally from Niagara Region Public Health. Our local update is due out at noon.

Today's number of daily new cases is the highest so far throughout the pandemic.

The seven-day average number of new COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,208.

The latest update also includes 29 new deaths linked to the virus.

The data also shows 55 more people have been hospitalized and the number of people in the ICU has surpassed 650. It now sits at 659 after 17 more patients were admitted to the ICU.