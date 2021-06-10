Ontario speeds up second vaccine doses for residents of Delta hot spots, Niagara not included

Ontario is speeding up second COVID-19 vaccine doses for residents who live in hot spots where the Delta variant of the virus is spreading.

Beginning Monday, June 14, 2021 people who live in Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and York public health units and have received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9, 2021 will be eligible to book their accelerated second dose appointment.

The government will also be encouraging residents of those areas who haven't had their first doses to get vaccinated.

The hot spots that will be prioritized are Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Scientific evidence shows people with one vaccine dose are less protected against the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities also reported that Ontario has become one of the world's leaders in terms of first-dose vaccination rates.

