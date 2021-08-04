Ontario spending another $25M on HEPA filters in schools

Ontario's Education Minister has announced $25 million to place HEPA filters in schools for when students head back to class.

Stephen Lecce says the additional funding, which brings the net new investments in school ventilation to $600 million, will ensure areas without mechanical ventilation will have standalone high-efficiency particulate air filter units.

“With yesterday’s release of health and safety measures for schools, students have a safe path to return to a more normal, in-person, full-time learning environment, which is critical to their mental and physical health,” said Lecce.

“We are following the best expert advice by ensuring all schools have improved air ventilation, including deploying an additional 20,000 HEPA units, in total over 70,000 ventilation devices, to help ensure schools remain as safe as possible. With the work we have done, I am confident we will keep students and staff safe in our schools as we reopen for the 2021-22 school year.”

Approximately 20,000 standalone HEPA filter units have been procured through the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services and will be deployed to school boards where needed. Remaining funding will be allocated to school boards to procure additional standalone HEPA filter units.