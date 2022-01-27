Ontario still hasn't shown how it would spend child-care funding: federal minister

The federal minister in charge of child-care efforts says Ontario still hasn't laid out how it would spend billions in funding allocated under a child-care deal.

Families Minister Karina Gould told the CBC radio show ``Metro Morning'' today that the lack of a detailed plan is holding up negotiations for a deal that aims to provide $10-a-day child care.

Ontario is the only remaining jurisdiction without a child-care deal, and Premier Doug Ford told radio station Q104 Kenora earlier this week that the province is ``very, very close'' to reaching an agreement with Ottawa.

Gould says Ford's comments are ``a good signal'' that the province wants an agreement, but notes there's still a ``considerable amount'' of work to do before one can be achieved.

She says, however, that negotiations tend to move quickly once a plan has been submitted.

The Ontario government has said it is pushing to receive more than the $10.2 billion offered by Ottawa under the national $30-billion, five-year child-care plan to cut fees to an average of $10 per day and cut them in half by next year.

