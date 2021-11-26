Ontario still in fourth virus wave, likely to continue through winter, top doc says

Ontario's rising COVID-19 infection curve is a continuation of the fourth wave that started earlier in September, and not the start of a fifth wave, the province's top doctor said Thursday as he warned that the upward trend would continue.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said case counts never got back to a low level despite a slight dip before steadily increasing again in late October.

``We never declared the fourth wave over, this is simply a continuance,'' Moore told reporters.

`Sadly, all modelling would predict this would slowly, steadily rise and increase over the coming months, including January and February.''

He said higher case counts were anticipated as people moved indoors in the cold weather, and asked people to remain cautious until the weather warms up in the spring and more people become eligible for third vaccine doses to protect against the ``formidable foe'' of COVID-19.

``It just continues to want to spread and it won't slow down again until we get outdoors in the springtime,'' he said. ``We do have a time period over the next four months that we'll have to continue to be very, very vigilant.''

