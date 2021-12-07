Ontario still not lifting capacity limits at dance and strip clubs
Ontario is pressing pause on its plans to lift capacity limits in remaining high-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, says this includes food or drink establishments with dance facilities, strip clubs, sex clubs and bath houses.
Today, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table said the province could see up to three-thousand daily COVID-19 infections and nearly 400 patients in intensive care by mid-January, even without accounting for the Omicron variant.
