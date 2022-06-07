Ontario Street in St. Catharines named Niagara's worst road by CAA

Ontario Street in St. Catharines has been named the worst road in Niagara by CAA.

CAA Niagara releasing its list of the worst roads after calculating votes from the public.

Ontario Street moves into the top spot after finishing as the runner up last year and is the only St. Catharines street to make the top 5.

Niagara Falls has five of the next six roads on the list.

Here is the top 5:

1. Ontario Street St. Catharines

2. Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls

3. Portage Road, Niagara Falls

4. Garner Road, Niagara Falls

5. Willoughby Drive, Niagara Falls (tied)

Broderick Avenue, Thorold (tied)

Drummond Road, Niagara Falls (tied)

80% of voters cited potholes as their primary reason for selecting a road. 71% said poor road maintenance, and 29% said no or poor cycling infrastructure.

"We know the campaign works. People vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign because it gives Ontarians a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair," says Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president, government and community relations, CAA SCO. "The campaign has been able to demonstrate that decision-makers are paying attention to the results, which has prompted municipal officials to move up infrastructure projects in their communities."

The worst road in the province according to the voters is Barton Street East in Hamilton.

You can see the full results HERE.