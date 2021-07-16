Ontario Street reopens following Monday's fire in St. Catharines

One of the streets closed following a massive fire in downtown St. Catharines has reopened.

Ontario Street was closed due to debris and clean-up efforts, but city officials have announced it is now open again. The William Street and Ontario Street parking garage has also reopened.

However, a portion of King Street still remains closed this morning following Monday's fire.

Investigators are working to ascertain the cause of the fire that destroyed the historical Welland House Hotel building. No injuries have been reported.