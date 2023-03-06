Ontario study finds 'circular hockey hub' vaccine clinic most efficient model

An Ontario government study comparing different vaccination sites has found mass immunization clinics in which vaccinators and volunteers move around a circular set-up of chairs - with clients staying seated - was by far the most efficient model.



The Ministry of Health study, obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request, looked at nine different mass vaccination clinics in the last six months of 2021 with an eye to supporting possible future large-scale vaccine campaigns.



The study found traditional, drive-through and ``circular hockey hub'' models all had different strengths and limitations, but the circular hockey hub clinic was able to vaccinate the highest number of people per staff member, and clients spent the shortest amount of time there.



The hockey hub model sees the client sit in one chair and have staff and volunteers come by to complete registration, medical screening, vaccination and observation time all in the same place.



The circular hockey hub model saw 50 doses per hour, while the traditional models achieved 13 doses per hour, and the drive-through site saw seven doses per hour.



As well, clients at the circular hockey hub clinic spent a total of five minutes from entrance to getting vaccinated, where the process took 11.5 minutes at the traditional clinic and nearly 14 minutes at the drive-through sites.



Drawbacks of the circular hockey hub mode included limited ways to accommodate people with physical or developmental disabilities and a higher physical burden on staff.



The study found drive-through models were able to reach people with accessibility challenges and make use of outdoor spaces when risk of transmission is high or there are no indoor spaces available.



But they can also be hard on staff, who are on their feet most of the time and exposed to the elements.



Traditional vaccine clinics eased the burden on staff, who are mostly able to sit and can be used in small or irregularly shaped spaces, but required ``significant'' client movement and had higher exposure to viruses due to the longer time spent indoors.