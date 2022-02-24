Ontario suggests ways to reduce ambulance off-load delays

Ontario is telling emergency services to consider having paramedic crews tend to more than one patient at a time in hospital emergency rooms as one way to reduce delays.



Ambulance offload delays, when paramedics wait in an emergency department for a patient to be transferred to the care of a hospital, have been exacerbated by the pandemic and have at times meant some regions are left with no available ambulances.



A recent memo sent by the government's assistant deputy minister of emergency health services to paramedic chiefs offers guidelines for ways to ``alleviate pandemic-related stressors'' contributing to offload delays.



One suggestion is ``batching'' patients, so paramedic crews can more quickly return to service.



Another is urging paramedics to take patients to somewhere other than an emergency department, but under current law they're still required to take people to hospital-based facilities, including urgent care centres.



The Progressive Conservative government has been exploring changes to those rules, including a pilot project announced last year to allow paramedics in 33 municipalities to take palliative care patients to a hospice or treat them on scene for pain and symptom management. As well, in some municipalities, patients with mental health or addictions challenges could be taken to a crisis centre or other community-based setting.



In early January, Durham Region saw about an hour in which there were essentially no ambulances available to respond to emergencies, a situation called code zero.



Ottawa Paramedic Services experienced 750 instances of code zero in 2021, with offload delays the main cause, Mayor Jim Watson said in a January letter to the health minister about the issue.



City council approved 14 new paramedic positions in its 2021 and 2022 budgets, but ``the Ottawa Paramedic Service is unable to improve service coverage as paramedics are stuck in emergency departments due to offload delay,'' Watson wrote.



The City of Toronto said in a January news release that it was relying more frequently on paramedics tending to more than one patient in an emergency department and assigned paramedic supervisors to hospitals across the city to get crews back on the road quicker.