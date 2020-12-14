Ontario Superior Court suspends jury trials until February
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury trials in most parts of the province until February.
Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the suspension applies everywhere except in regions designated ``green'' under Ontario's COVID-19 pandemic response plan.
Trials will resume on Feb. 1 at the earliest.
The Monday notice from the court extends the move announced last month to suspend jury selection for new trials until Jan. 4.
Jury trials currently in progress can proceed at the discretion of the trial judge.
Morawetz says he strongly encourages virtual proceedings wherever possible.
-
Electoral College Voting in the U.S.A TodayMatt Holmes Speaks with Renan Levine – Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough regarding electoral college voting day
-
Long Lineup Concerns at LifeLabs Across NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP NDP regarding long line concerns at Niagara region LifeLabs
-
Tent Encampments/Homelessness Issue in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Caleb Ratzlaff – Member Queenston Neighbours regarding homelessness in Niagara/tent encampments