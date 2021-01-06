Ontario surpasses 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since start of pandemic

Ontario health officials are reporting 3,266 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The latest update includes 37 new deaths linked to the virus and 1,463 people in hospital.

Of the hospitalized patients, 361 are in intensive care and 132 people are on ventilators.

The province has said when more than 300 COVID-19 patients are admitted to intensive care, hospitals may not be able to handle other procedures.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel, 349 in York, 208 in Windsor-Essex, and 206 in Waterloo.

Since the last report 51,045 tests were completed.

The latest figures also push Ontario's total number of confirmed cases above 200,000 since the start of the pandemic.