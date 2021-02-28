Ontario surpasses 300,000 total COVID cases with 1062 reported Sunday

Ontario is reporting 1,062 cases of COVID-19 today, which means the province has now surpassed 300,000 total cases of the virus.

20 new deaths were also announced.

Nearly 49,200 tests were completed.

Locally, there are 259 new cases in Toronto, 201 in Peel and 86 in York Region.



As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 687,271 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Niagara's latest numbers will be released at noon today. 18 new cases were reported yesterday.