Ontario surpasses 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19: MoH
Ontario's Ministry of Health says the province has passed 8,000 cases of COVID-19.
The total number of cases is 8,447, up 494 from yesterday.
3,905 of those cases have been resolved, and there have been 385 deaths.
Currently, 795 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
A total of 119,092 tests have been done.
See yesterday's data below.
