Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministry
Ontario is taking another step toward renovations of the legislature, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
Legislative Affairs Minister Paul Calandra introduced the bill today, saying it will establish the foundation on which a comprehensive and long-overdue restoration can be completed.
The bill would also provide for the temporary relocation of the legislature to another building while renovations are underway.
The building known as Queen's Park is 130 years old and staff in charge of the building and the assembly have raised concerns with lead pipes and asbestos running through the walls, mountains of old cables and wires stacked on top of new ones, an inefficient steam heating system with parts that frequently fail and fire safety systems in need of upgrading.
It has been estimated that a project of this scale could take eight years.
Under the legislation, Calandra as government house leader would also be in charge of the new ministry.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-