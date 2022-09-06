Ontario teacher charged with stunt driving after caught doing 95 km/hr in 50 zone
Durham regional police say a teacher was among the drivers charged with speeding in community safety zones as students were returning for the first day of the new school year.
Police say in a tweet that the teacher was clocked going 95 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre zone and is facing numerous charges including stunt driving.
They say another driver was handed a $205 ticket after being pulled over going 72-kilometres an hour in a 50-kilometre community safety zone.
Police say the driver said they were a rush to get their kids to school.
First stunt driver of the day......a teacher!! 95 km/hr in a 50km/hr community safety zone. Numerous charges laid. #durhamvisionzero pic.twitter.com/OzstViRL0K— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 6, 2022
