Ontario teachers considering bringing A-I into the classroom

Some teachers in Ontario say advancements in artificial intelligence have the potential to make lesson planning more efficient, so long as the technology is used appropriately.



Jessica Reid, a teacher in Muskoka, says she is using A-I to draw up lesson plans and she's sharing her experience on social media, which has garnered both support and backlash.



Denis Tanguay, a high school computer science and shop teacher in the Ottawa French Catholic School Board, says he is still processing the use of technology in his classroom and would like to see more direction from education officials.



Expert in A-I education Sarah Eaton says school boards and provincial education ministries should consider professional development for teachers to learn about A-I and recognize when it is being used for cheating.