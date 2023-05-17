Ontario teens will soon be able to create an Uber account

Ontario teens will soon be able to book an Uber trip as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.



The move to allow teens to use the service is a departure from the company's current policy of banning anyone under 18 from holding an account, or using an account to call a ride for an unaccompanied minor.



Uber announced earlier today it will start allowing teens from 13 to 17 to make accounts over the summer.



The roll out will start in Western Canada and Quebec, eventually followed by Ontario and Nova Scotia.