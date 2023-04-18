Ontario tells court of 'unwarranted incursion' into cabinet in mandate letters case

The Ontario government is telling the country's top court the disclosure of ministerial mandate letters would reveal the substance of deliberations of the premier and his cabinet _ breaching a key tenet of Westminster-style government.



In a written brief filed with the Supreme Court of Canada, the Ontario attorney general says cabinet confidentiality, candour and solidarity are fundamental to a system where responsible ministers collectively decide government policy.



The court is set to hear oral arguments today concerning Ontario's attempt to block the release of 23 letters Premier Doug Ford wrote to cabinet ministers shortly after his Progressive Conservative government took office five years ago.



The cabinet office refused the CBC's freedom-of-information request for the letters, citing a cabinet privilege exemption in the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.



The CBC appealed to the Ontario information and privacy commissioner, who ordered release of the letters to the public broadcaster.



A divisional court dismissed the attorney general's application for judicial review, and the Ontario Court of Appeal upheld the decision.