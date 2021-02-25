Ontario testing online COVID-19 vaccine portal to avoid crash when it opens: Elliott
Ontarians can't yet access an online system for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments because the province wants to ensure it won't crash when it's launched.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the system has been piloted but the more tests must be done to ensure it can withstand the large volume of requests expected.
She says the province doesn't want to ``rush to failure'' with the system.
The head of the province's vaccine task force has said that people aged 80 and older will be able to access the system when it becomes available on March 15.
A telephone booking system will also be available.
Elliott says Ontario is still working through its highest priority groups for vaccinations and it may take ``another short while'' to get to the 80 and older group immediately after the system opens.
