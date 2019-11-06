Ontario to allow cannabis retailers to sell online and over the phone
Ontario says it will allow cannabis retailers to sell products online or over the phone for in-store pick-up.
The government announced the proposed changes in its fall economic statement today, saying they will decrease waits for access to legal cannabis.
The Progressive Conservatives say the change is part of a promise to lift the cap on the number of cannabis stores and combat the black market.
Rules will also change to allow licensed producers to have retail stores on each of their production sites to further increase access.
The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is increasing from 25 to 75 this fall.
The government says it will amend legislation to make the changes but has given no immediate timeline when they will take effect.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019