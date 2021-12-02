Ontario to announce new COVID-19 booster shot plan at 2 p.m.

We are hours away from hearing Ontario's plan to expand booster shot eligibility.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to provide an update this afternoon at 2 on third doses for more Ontarians.

It is not clear yet what age and high-risk groups will be included in the expansion.

Last month, the provincial government updated its rollout plan for administering booster shots.

As of Nov. 6, third dose appointments opened up on the provincial booking site to people aged 70 and older, health-care workers, people who received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine or other viral vector vaccines, select immunocompromised individuals and all Indigenous Peoples in the province.

An individual must have received their second dose six months prior to receiving their third shot.

The government said booster shots for the general public would gradually be available based on age and risk factors, starting sometime in early 2022.

CKTB will bring you details online and onair shortly after the announcement is made.