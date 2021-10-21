Ontario to announce plans to exit Step 3 tomorrow

The Ontario government will release its plan to get out of Step 3, of the province's reopening plan, on Friday.

While most restrictions have been lifted, capacity limits remain in place for restaurants and gyms.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore previously said he wanted to have transmission data from the Thanksgiving long weekend, which ended ten days ago, before moving forward with any new relaxation of public health measures.

The province is averaging about 400 new cases a day.

Earlier this month, the province lifted all capacity limits for indoor professional sporting venues, concert and banquet halls and other venues covered by proof of vaccination policies, but not gyms or restaurants.

In Niagara, 28 new infections were reported today, while 11 people are in hospital. Hamilton is reporting a 7-day average of 22 new cases per day.