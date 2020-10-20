Ontario to build 20 new schools next year
The Ontario government is investing another $550M to build more schools and upgrade a handful of others next year.
Premier Doug Ford making the announcement at a Toronto school this afternoon to build 20 new schools and eight permanent school additions.
The new projects will create nearly 16,000 new student learning spaces and 870 new licensed child care spaces.
School boards with successful projects will be notified by the Ministry of Education by October 30, 2020.
"Our government is doing everything possible to ensure our students can achieve lifelong success," said Premier Ford. "That's why we made a significant commitment to fix our schools and ensure students and staff have access to the best classrooms, with features like modern ventilation systems and high-speed Internet access. During construction, these projects will create hundreds of jobs and contribute significantly to our economic recovery."
