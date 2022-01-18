Ontario to cut electricity rates for 21 days to help residents spending more time at home
The Ontario government says it's cutting electricity rates for 21 days to help residents spending more time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The province says that starting today, electricity prices have dropped to the off-peak rate of 8.2 cents per kilowatt-hour -- less than half the on-peak rate -- 24 hours a day.
It says the rate cut will be applied automatically to both time-of-use and tiered rate plans on the bills of residential customers, small businesses and farms who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board.