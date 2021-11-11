Ontario to eliminate streamed courses in Grade 9 starting next September

Ontario will eliminate the practice of academic ``streaming'' for students entering high school next September.

The Progressive Conservative government promised last year to end the controversial practice that places students in ``academic'' or ``applied'' courses.



Streaming attracted concern that it worsened inequity in education by disproportionately funneling marginalized students into the applied stream.



Students began taking a new one-stream math course this semester and Naylor says changes are coming to science, English, French and geography courses.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government is removing barriers for all students.



``We will continue to take action to lift up all students, with an ambitious plan to support better pathways to the skilled trades, post-secondary, and good-paying jobs,'' he said in an emailed statement.