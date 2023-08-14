Ontario to establish working group to deal with Greenbelt probe fallout

The province says it is creating a working group to implement recommendations made in a damning auditor general's report on the government's decision to remove land from the protected Greenbelt.

A memo from Premier Doug Ford's chief of staff and the secretary of the cabinet to ministers' chiefs of staff and deputy ministers says all cabinet submissions to address the recommendations must be complete and include options and risks during the approval process.

The memo comes as the province works to implement 14 of 15 recommendations from Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk, although Ford has said the government will not review its decision to open up part of the Greenbelt to housing development.

Lysyk found that developers who had access to Housing Minister Steve Clark's chief of staff, Ryan Amato, at a housing conference dinner last September wound up with 92 per cent of the land that was removed from the Greenbelt.

The integrity commissioner is reviewing Ford's request to investigate Amato.

Lysyk found that the process of opening up the Greenbelt was biased toward certain prominent developers that also disregarded or ignored possible environmental, agricultural and financial risks and impacts.