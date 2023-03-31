Ontario to expand deposit insurance coverage to credit unions for homebuyers

This week the Doctrine of Discovery was renounced. What does that mean? One Dish, One Mic has you covered on this topic.

Earlier this week Sol Mamakwa tried to press the Ford government on details over First Nations challenges to northern extraction. Fords silence was met with resistance from First Nations leaders and Sol talks with us about what went down.

"This is history, and the best kind where we see our language surviving and thriving," Mohawk language professor Tahnee Skye.



Tahnee Skye and Sam Hill joined a delegation to sign a groundbreaking partnership between the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the First Nations University to strengthen language in community. Tahnee and Sam speak with us on the show.