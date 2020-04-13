Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite 'glimmer of light' in numbers: Ford
Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario legislature will sit Tuesday to extend a state of emergency by another 28 days.
Ford says while there is a ``glimmer of light'' from some encouraging figures on the province's fight against COVID-19, it is too early to start lifting any restrictions.
Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 new deaths.
That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.
It's an increase of six per cent over Sunday's total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.
Ford also says the province's supply of personal protective equipment is much better now than when he recently warned it was in danger of running out.
He says the province has acquired more surgical masks, N95 masks and ventilators.
-
COVID-19 | Wage Subsidy Program for Small Businesses in Niagara UPDATEMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire - Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding the announced wage subsidy program for businesses
-
COVID-19 | Challenging Times for Positive Living Niagara During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Glen Walker – Executive Director Positive Living Niagara regarding the challenging times faced by Positive Living Niagara
-
COVID-19 | One of Eight NDP MPPs Attending Ontario Legislature for a Special Short SessionMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP Ontario NDP and Municipal Affairs Critic regarding special short session at Queen' Park