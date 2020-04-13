Ontario to extend state of emergency, despite 'glimmer of light' in numbers: Ford

Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario legislature will sit Tuesday to extend a state of emergency by another 28 days.

Ford says while there is a ``glimmer of light'' from some encouraging figures on the province's fight against COVID-19, it is too early to start lifting any restrictions.

Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

It's an increase of six per cent over Sunday's total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

Ford also says the province's supply of personal protective equipment is much better now than when he recently warned it was in danger of running out.

He says the province has acquired more surgical masks, N95 masks and ventilators.

