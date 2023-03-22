Ontario to get rid of temporary paid sick days, lift some COVID measures in LTC homes

The Canadian Press has learned that Ontario will not extend its temporary paid sick day program.

Two senior government sources say the COVID-19 sick day program that provided three paid days off to workers during the pandemic will expire at the end of the month.

The sources say it will not be replaced with another program, but they say the government will continue moving forward with its plan to provide portable health and dental coverage to workers without those benefits.

The sources have been granted anonymity because they are not authorized to reveal details of Thursday's budget, which will mention the end of the sick day program.

The province will also lift some COVID-19 restrictions in long-term care homes beginning March 31.

The province says high vaccination rates among nursing home residents and staff have led the chief medical officer of health to begin easing some measures in a phased approach beginning at the end of the month.